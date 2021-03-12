Morinville seeking community feedback on development concepts for Heritage Lake

submitted by the Town of Morinville

Morinville has launched an online survey to collect community feedback to be used for the development of one or more design concepts to enhance Heritage Lake as a year-round recreational amenity. The resulting concept(s) will be presented to the public and stakeholders through additional engagement sessions anticipated to take place in late spring of 2021.

Heritage Lake has the potential to provide additional recreational activities for residents as well as be a tourist destination for visitors with further development of the area. The 22-hectare lake site is located just west of Morinville in Sturgeon County and is currently used for some public recreation purposes including camping, day-use activities, and fishing.

“The Town owns an extraordinary amenity that is currently underutilized,” explains Trina Lamanes, Senior Planner. “With some thoughtful planning Heritage Lake has the potential to provide residents and visitors with a unique area to gather and recreate in a natural setting. The input we gather from residents through the survey is extremely important and will provide the basis on which we will create two or more different concepts for the lake.

The survey should take respondents approximately seven minutes to complete. The survey link, in addition to a concept plan (story map), can be accessed at www.morinville.ca/haveyoursay. The survey is open until March 17, 2021. Survey participants can enter their contact details for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a Morinville retailer of their choice.

For more information visit www.morinville.ca/haveyoursay.