Several Morinville businesses partner for Community Champions Initiative

Opening narration – Theron Hogg

Videography – Soaring Pig Studios

Morinville Sports owner Scott Richardson has started a new initiative to look for the helpers in the community and recognize them for their efforts.

Called Community Champions, the monthly award is a partnership between several Morinville businesses:

Morinville Sports Ltd., Legendary Liquor, Morinville Shell, Jiffy Lube Morinville, Nourish Morinville, Morinville Online, Boston Pizza Morinville, and Crushers Supplements.

Nominations for the monthly award starts in April and can be made online at https://morinvillesports.ca/community-champions