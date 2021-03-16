Book Bites: Computer Access For Taxes & Vaccine Bookings Mar 16, 2021 Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville News 0 In this segment of Book Bites, Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn explains how easy it is to book your vaccine appointment or get help with taxes using the library’s public computers. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Comments comments book bitesmorinville community library
