Book Bites: Computer Access For Taxes & Vaccine Bookings

Mar 16, 2021 Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville News 0

In this segment of Book Bites, Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn explains how easy it is to book your vaccine appointment or get help with taxes using the library’s public computers.

