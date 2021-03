Ross Gerald Quinn passed away on February 24, 2021, at the Sturgeon Hospital in St. Albert at the age of 85 years.

Mr. Quinn was, in addition to being a dedicated family man and member of the business community, Morinville’s second longest-serving mayor.

This interview about Ross’s life, as well as his time in office and business, was recorded in 2019 for the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society.