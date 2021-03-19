Letter: Morinville RCMP seeking input from community on their priorities

submitted by Town of Morinville

Morinville RCMP is committed to preserving the peace, upholding the law and providing quality service in partnership with the communities it serves.

Each year, the RCMP establishes policing priorities in collaboration with the Town of Morinville, to ensure that, in addition to responding to calls for service, members focus on the policing issues identified by the public as being the most important. These priorities are determined based on the feedback the RCMP receives from the municipalities and communities they serve via engagement activities such as public consultations and surveys.

Morinville RCMP is currently undertaking two opportunities for the public to provide their input:

Morinville RCMP Virtual Open House

March 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Open house will include a brief presentation followed by Q&As.

Join the live stream at: www.morinville.ca/haveyoursay

Morinville RCMP Public Engagement Survey

March 15 to 28, 2021

Access the survey at: www.morinville.ca/haveyoursay

Community insight is extremely valuable to the Morinville RCMP, and residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in these public engagement activities.