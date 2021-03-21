This Little Town – a poem by Gerald Skowronski

A grand secret is hiding just 20 minutes
From a cold, sterile city down the road
North and South divided by the what used to be
East and West sharing the what’s to come
Oh, you should’ve been here when old Dennis
Stalked the dusty streets
His blue and red hair unmistakable in the sun
He knew stuff and things
The rest of us could only imagine
You know it never rains in this little town
Those are the words of a man who left
On a path leading to glittering lights
I’d suggest when it does rain
It’s the tears of the angels
Looking down on their old dancing grounds
This little town kept its shadows in the sunsets
Bright and red and brilliant in their genius
A respite from the winds screaming
Come roaring down from the north
Tearing shingles and tiles
From the bodices of the well-kept homes and houses
A couple of middle-aged ladies in this little town
Warm their hearts and keep time at bay
With 50 millilitres of vodka two at a time
Their makeup applied with the care
Attention to detail in the mirror looking back at them
Wondering where old Jimmy is living these days
And whatever happened to that rascal Russell
Man, he could play harmonica all night long
Perfume, powder and cigarettes
Bring back all those weary smiles
If just for one night at a time
This little town survived without a traffic light
Until one day the future knocked on the doors
Of the fathers of regress
On each and every address
Until they opened the doors
And grudgingly welcomed the here and now
In for a cup of coffee and a glass of whisky
Now it takes ten minutes instead of five
To drive from one end to the other
Oh, mercy I cry mother
What have they done to ring the shiny bell
Into the shade of the church steeple
Yet, this little town thrives
There’s a goldsmith smithing his gold
There’s a luthier carving out history
From pieces of dried wood
To carry the cries and sighs
Around the world in steel and passion
Artists of every shape and size
Ply their paints and pain
To the canvas of their heart
There’s a newsman nosing around
Looking for the good news
And sometimes the other way around
The painters and posers and poets and poor boys
Share the same streets
In this little town
Rich men smile with outstretched hands
To catch a hello and a nod
This little town has it all
Leather and lace and a smiling face
Peering to the future while clutching the past
All the while knowing it cannot last
This little town opened its heart to me
That’s all I can ask
