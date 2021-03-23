Letter: Collin’s Carventure raising money for the Stollery

Our son Collin was born with a heart defect called double inlet left ventricle with pulmonary atresia and dextrocardia. Essentially this means that he was born without a connection between his heart and lung and because of this, he would not have lived more than a couple of days. This is where the Stollery Children’s Hospital comes in.

Since Collin was born, he has had three open-heart surgeries, the first at only 4 days old and in the future he will require a heart transplant.

The amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the Stollery Children’s Hospital have been nothing short of miracles, not only for Collin but for countless other children and families. So once a year we host a fun family scavenger hunt around the city, give out some amazing prizes and raise money for this life-changing cause. With everyone’s help, we can ensure that these miracle workers can keep doing what they are doing, giving children a chance to have a life that they wouldn’t have a chance to have otherwise.

Collin’s Carventure is a scavenger hunt thrill ride, with twenty stops around St.Albert and Edmonton. You and your team will be challenged with puzzles and riddles as you race across the city. All money raised will go to the Stollery Children’s Hospital. 2-4 people per team. This is our 3rd annual event and takes place Saturday, May 8th.

Register your team today by emailing collinscarventure@outlook.com! Have a great afternoon with your family and help us raise money to help kids like Collin.

Like last year this event will be 100 percent covid friendly. A free app on your phone will lead you around the city doing challenges and solving riddles and puzzles in the safety of your own vehicle.

The registration deadline is April 17 and spots are filling up fast. Register your team today to be apart of this amazing event. Check out our Facebook page for more details.