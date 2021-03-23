Second-degree murder charge in death of a Gibbons man

submitted by RCMP Major Crimes Unit

An arrest has been made and charges laid in relation to the March 11, 2021 homicide of Ryan Moffat (37) of Gibbons, Alta.

On March 11, 2021 at 11:45 p.m. Redwater RCMP responded to a report of two males with gunshot wounds at the Redwater Hospital. Investigation has determined the shooting took place at a residence in Sturgeon County.

The second male remains in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On March 19, 2021, RCMP arrested 28-year-old Kalum Auger of Edmonton. Kalum Auger has been charged with Second Degree Murder. He was remanded into custody following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 25, 2021 in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further updates will be provided.