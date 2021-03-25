Morinville RCMP seek assistance to identify break and enter suspects

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Gibbons, Alta – On March 8th, 2021 at approximately 3:45 a.m. a male and female suspect broke into the Petro Canada in Gibbons, Alberta. Entry was made at the rear of the building.

Suspects were caught on surveillance and were scared off by the security alarm system.

The male suspect was wearing all red sweat pants and hoodie with a gold First Nations skull and flames on the front. The female suspect was wearing black sweat pants, a black hoodie with a black and white First Nations skull logos on the front and back, white running shoes and a black ball cap. They were driving a mid 2000s dark blue Ford Freestyle station wagon with grey trim over the wheel wells and bottom of the doors. The vehicle had a smaller spare tire on the left front.

If you have information about this investigation or any other unsolved crime, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.