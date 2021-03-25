Town and Father’s House partnering for Easter events

submitted by Town of Morinville

Morinville has partnered with The Father’s House Church to bring an exciting Easter event to the community! Join us for an:

Easter Treasure Hunt

On Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. participate in an Easter treasure hunt along 100 Avenue! Participants will travel from station to station collecting clues and solving puzzles to make their way to the end! Volunteers will be on hand at each station to guide the activities, as well as assist and offer hints as needed. All activities will be contactless and outdoors. The whole treasure hunt is walking distance and will take approximately one hour to complete. The activities and riddles are aimed towards children ages 5 to 12, though all ages are welcome to join in on the fun!

There is no cost to join; however, registration is required, and spaces are limited! Preregister at ticketpro.ca, at the box office at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Noon to 1 p.m.) or by calling 1-888-655-9090. Complete details can be found on the event calendar at www.morinville.ca.

Will you be able to find the treasure?

Easter Goody Bag

Free Easter Goody Bags will be available for drive thru pickup at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (9502-100 Avenue) on April 3 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., first come first served, whiles supplies last.

Easter Window Décor

Residents are encouraged to decorate the front window of their home with an “Easter theme.” We encourage everyone to go for a drive or neighbourhood window walk, to enjoy some egg-cellent Easter themed window displays. Be sure to practice physical distancing and have fun!

Send in a photo of your decorated window to events@morinville.ca to be entered to win a prize. The contest is open from April 1 to 14, 2021.

“We are very excited to be able to bring some fun and safe family activities to Morinville in partnership with The Father’s House Church,” explains Ryan Telfer, Events & Culture Coordinator. “It is our hope that these activities will brighten the faces of Morinville residents and welcome spring to our community.”