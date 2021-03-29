Chamber looking to fill a couple of board seats

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking two board members to join their ranks.

Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk said the time commitment is a minimum two hours per month.

“We are looking for someone who has an interest in bettering the business community in general,” Pawluk said. “You must be a Chamber Member in good standing for one year to join the board.

The current board reviews the interested applicants for eligibility. Pawluk said if they receive more nominations than positions, the general membership will vote for the new members at the Annual General Meeting later this year.

“Volunteering on the Chamber Board is a meaningful way to influence policy at all levels of government and to get involved in the community through our initiatives and events,” Pawluk said.

Nominations end May 1. For more information, contact Roberta Pawluk at 780-939-9462 or email chamber@morinvillechamber.com