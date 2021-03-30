What’s Cooking: Explore the flavours of India with butter chicken naan pizza

(NC) Experimenting with food from around the world is a healthy choice for families. It not only keeps mealtime exciting and interesting, but it also encourages adventurous eating.

In fact, studies show that children who are exposed to a variety of flavours and foods early in life tend to be more willing to try new things, allowing for a more varied and nutrient-rich diet down the road.

This butter chicken naan pizza is as scrumptious to eat as it is fun to make. Dive into the aromas of India and encourage your little ones to lend a helping hand in the kitchen – they’ll love adding the colourful toppings to this vibrant dish.

Butter Chicken Naan Pizza

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 to 23 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 jar (400 mL) Patak’s Butter Chicken cooking sauce

1/2 cup (122.5 g) plain yogurt

2 tsp (5.6 g) garlic, minced

2 skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

3-4 pieces naan bread

2 cups (226 g) cheese, shredded and divided into two equal parts

1 1/2 (45 g) cup spinach

1/4 cup (29 g) red onion, sliced

2 cups (298 g) cherry tomatoes, halved

Salt, to taste

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 400°F (205°C). Stir together butter chicken cooking sauce, yogurt, garlic and salt. Mix 3 tbsp (45 mL) of the yogurt sauce with chicken pieces; set aside remaining sauce. Cover and marinate chicken for 15 minutes. Heat pan to medium heat and cook marinated chicken pieces for 5 to 8 minutes until no longer pink inside. Spread reserved yogurt sauce over 3 to 4 naans. Sprinkle naans with 1 cup (113 g) of cheese. Sprinkle spinach, onion, cherry tomatoes (cut-side up) and cooked chicken. Top with the remaining cheese. Bake directly on the oven rack for 10 to 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbling. Remove from oven and let sit for 2 to 3 minutes before serving.

