Letter: Fundraising walk in support of Nova Scotia mass shooting

I am a resident of Sturgeon County that lost my sister, brother-in-law, and 17-year-old niece in the Mass shooting in NS, almost a year ago. I have partnered with the Nova Scotia Remembers Society and the event that they are holding on Sunday, April 18th to raise funds for the Memorial Building Fund that will go to establish a permanent memorial in NS for all the victims. I am holding a 5k’ish walk on the same day in Cardiff Park, AB and have set up a website for registration to either join us in Cardiff Park or to virtually donate.

If you are interested in helping promote this event or would like to be involved in some way, feel free to reach out to me directly, (walkformyfamily@gmail.com)

The Morinville Lions Club is also in the process of getting an online 50/50 whereas the proceeds of this would go to the Morinville Foodbank. Additional details and the link to this will be available on the registration website next week.

This is obviously very close to me and I would like to make this Alberta event a huge success and see how close to the NS registration I can some. Each virtual walk/donation does count towards registration and to know that Albertans have not forgotten about the Alberta Family that lost their lives in that horrific event would mean a lot to myself and my family.

https://raceroster.com/events/2021/46972/cardiff-park-ab-nova-scotia-remembers

Sincerely,

Crystal Mendiuk