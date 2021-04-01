Letter: Rotary appreciative of bottle drive success

Pictured at the Morinville Bottle Depot is the passing off of the proceeds from the Rotary Club of Morinville’s LAVlll Bottle Drive held March 20, 2021. Raj of the Morinville Bottle Depot presents a cheque for $7,973.75 to Rotary Club President Pat Tighe. Combined with cash donations, Morinville residents contributed $8,264.45. – submitted photo

The Rotary Club would like to thank Raj and his staff for the over the top effort to count 3 full trailer loads of bottles and recyclables, Shaun from Sobeys for use of his parking lot, John from HIS trucking for use of his trailer, Ross from JLS Decals and Signs for banners and signage.

Thanks also to Mayors Barry Turner of Morinville and Mayor Alanna Hnatiw of Sturgeon County for their door-to-door and trailer unloading skills.

Thanks to the Free Press and Morinville Online for the support, as well as the staff at Morinville and County offices for helping to spread the word.

The Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Morinville, with friends and family, again modelled the Service Above Self motto of Rotary, as they unofficially launch the year of community support to acknowledge their 25th Anniversary year in Morinville.

Rotary continues its support and fundraising towards the $400,000.00 target for the LAVlll Military Monument project. More information and access to the current 50/50 fundraiser available at morinvillelav.com

Rotary is continuing its fundraising in partnership with Morinville Bottle Depot, with proceeds to Community Services in the area. Skip the line, drop off your bags of bottles at the depot, and support services in the community.

Rotary Club of Morinville