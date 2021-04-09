Albertans invited to offer condolences to Royal Family

Albertans can share messages of sympathy and support for the family through an online book of condolence, which is available at alberta.ca/PrincePhilipMemorial. His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away April 9 at the age of 99.

“Today, our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. On behalf of the people of Alberta, I extend deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We also extend our sincerest sympathies to all other members of the Royal Family,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a media release Friday afternoon.

The Government of Alberta is asking people not to leave flowers at public buildings, which will be removed to ensure safe access to the buildings and perimeter. Instead, Albertans are asked to consider donating to a charity of their choice, or to one of the Canadian organizations championed by His Highness. These include the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute, Outward Bound Canada or The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, Canada.