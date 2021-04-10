Morinville RCMP Lay Charges as a Result of Hit and Run / Assault with Weapon Incident

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alta – As a result of an intensive investigation of an incident from February 14th, 2021 Morinville RCMP have laid charges on an adult male from Sturgeon County, Alberta.

On February 14th, 2021 Morinville RCMP responded to a call for service involving an incident on Highway 2 and Township road 552 in Sturgeon County, Alberta. A call from a concerned citizen along with the victim himself reported a red-coloured older Ford truck that had rammed the victim’s car at high speeds off the highway into an adjacent ditch. The suspect then continued to ram the victim’s car several more times before fleeing the scene.

With the assistance from K Division Auto Theft Unit, K Division Forensic Identification Section, Parkland RCMP, and the K Division Interview Assistance Team a suspect was determined. As a result of this investigation Jason Boutillier has been charged with Assault with a Weapon, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Fail to Remain at the Scene of an Accident, and Committing Mischief to Property Endangering Life. He was released by a Justice on several conditions to a Morinville Provincial Court date of April 29th, 2021.

Morinville would like to continue to thank the public in the reporting of these crimes.

