Morinville RCMP Lay Charges for Historical Sexual Assault Investigations in the Legal / Sturgeon County Area

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Legal / Sturgeon County, Alta – Morinville RCMP after a thorough investigation from two separate complainants laid charges on an adult male from Sturgeon County, Alberta. The incidents allegedly occurred between the years of 1995 to 1999. The victims were teenagers at the time of the offences.

As a result of the investigation, 53-year-old Richard Tremblay has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of while being a person in trust or authority did touch a young person for a sexual purpose. Richard Tremblay’s next court date in Morinville Provincial Court is May 12, 2021

Morinville RCMP admires the courage of victims reporting incidents similar to this and encourages others to do the same.

If you would like to report similar incidents or any other illegal activity, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com/ ) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.