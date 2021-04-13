Morinville’s 100 Street Circle K store among 306 up for sale

by Stephen Dafoe

The Circle K store on 100 Street in Morinville is one of nine Alberta and 306 North American convenience stores up for sale from Circle K Stores Inc. Provincially, there are four stores in Calgary and one each in Edmonton, High River and Morinville available.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC (NRC) and Paracom Quebec (PQ) were engaged by Circle K Stores Inc. (owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.) to coordinate and manage the sale of 37 stores in six provinces as well as another 269 units in 29 states.

A media release from the two companies indicates the stores have an average building size of approximately 2,600 square feet and an average lot size of 29,500 square feet. Of the 306 sites, 122 are fee-owned and 184 are leased, while 238 properties sell fuel and 68 are convenience only.

“We are excited to assist Circle K in this sale, and we expect great interest from a wide range of retailers large and small, as well as other players who have expressed active interest in the convenience store industry,” said Evan Gladstone, NRC’s Executive Managing Director. “These stores are being offered in packages, grouped primarily by geography, and provide many excellent opportunities for regional and local players to acquire attractive properties.”

The sellers say offers will be considered for a single package, multiple or all packages, a single pool or any combination of pools. Offers on individual stores, or less than all of the stores in a pool, will not be considered, except for a small number of stores that are offered as a single-site pool. All stores are offered with or without fuel supply and without convenience store brand.

Interested parties have until May 7, 2021 to make an offer. information can be obtained on the NRC website at www.nrc.com.