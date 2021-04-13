Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Lawns went from brown to white over a two-hour period Saturday. The week is calling for warmer weather and we’re sure local photographers will be out once again. Here are some shots caught with local lenses this past week.

Don Boutilier caught this shot of the Morinville Fire Department doing some rescue training at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond.

Peter Marwick also sent us some shots of the training session.

Don Boutilier sent us this photo of a little avian romance.

Friday was a great day to walk the dog at the Fish and Game Association trail for Morinville residents Linda Lyons and Cliff Haryett. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

With the sudden change in weather, we’re not sure what colour this rabbit is now. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A few great shots from local photographer Don Boutilier.

Another great shot from Mick Mahon Jr. Taken in the Edmonton area with a Canon 6dm2 plus a Sigma 150-500 @500mm.

Morinville Online Publisher Stephen Dafoe got these shots of black-capped chickadees in his backyard.