Notice: Fire Restriction Issued for Sturgeon County

As of 3:00 p.m. on April 16, 2021, Sturgeon County is under a Fire Restriction. The restriction also applies to the towns of Bon Accord, Legal, and Redwater.

“We have been monitoring the local conditions along with the situation in neighbouring municipalities,” said Fire Chief Pat Mahoney. “Given the lack of moisture, the conditions are at a level where fires can start and grow easily, as we have seen with some grass fires in the region, and it has become necessary to reduce the threat of fires by issuing a Fire Restriction for the County.”

The Fire Restriction limits activities as follows:

No new burn permits or fireworks permits will be issued.

All current fire and or fireworks permits issued are suspended until further notice.

All outdoor fires presently burning, whether set under the authority of a fire permit or not, are required to be extinguished immediately.

Use of backyard fire pits used for warming or cooking, propane barbeques, portable propane fireplaces and propane heaters are still permitted under this restriction.

This restriction does not apply to the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) or off-highway vehicles (OHVs).

Sturgeon County urges everyone to use extreme caution when working or driving in grassy areas, be mindful of hot exhaust, and keep vehicles clean and free of debris as smoldering debris can fall off and start fires. Please also follow the Simple steps to help prevent wildfires in Sturgeon County.

Always know your location and dial 911 for any emergency!

For further updates visit the Sturgeon County website at www.sturgeoncounty.ca and the Alberta Fire Bans website at www.albertafirebans.ca. All other inquires contact 780-939-8400.