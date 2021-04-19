It’s YOUR Business: Stepping up your small business’ digital game

(NC) In the COVID-19 era and beyond, businesses that take advantage of data insights and digital tools can help drive more customers to their stores and websites.

According to a recent poll by RBC, while most consumers value local businesses, 41% of these consumers say that businesses need a more robust digital presence. Yet only a third of business owners said that increasing their online presence was a priority, suggesting a gap between consumer expectations and business owners’ preparations.

Here are some tips to help you get started:

Explore digital apps and all-in-one solutions.

You don’t need to be a computer whiz to get your business online – there are conveniently bundled solutions that now offer simple ways to set up an online storefront, payment and shipping all in one go, while platforms can amplify your digital presence in the local community.

Tap into key data insights to make decisions.

In addition to publicly available market research, innovative solutions such as RBC Insight Edge data filters and insights that outline how, where and when target clients are making purchase decisions. By leveraging both aggregate consumer data to identify big trends and keeping an eye on analytics from customers, decision making can be based on objective, real-time market information rather than gut feeling.

Try digital solutions to streamline back-office activities.

Invoicing, payroll, cash management and employee health services can all go online to unlock more efficiency and value for your business, employees and customers.