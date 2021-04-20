Morinville Fire Department responds to report of smoke downtown

Above: Fire crews respond to a report of smoke in the downtown core Monday night. – Submitted Photo
The Morinville Fire Department was called to the area of 100 Street and 100 Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. last night for a report of smoke.
On arrival, crews determined it was a false alarm.
“As per the Fire Department Response Protocols, a full complement of trucks and apparatus were on scene as the report of smoke showing was from a commercial building was dispatched,” said Corporate Communications Coordinator Felicity Gringas, in answer to a Morinville Online info request.
