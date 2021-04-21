Morinville RCMP seek assistance in locating missing male

Morinville, Alta. – Morinville RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Gavin Howes.

Gavin was last seen on April 20, 2021, at his residence in Sturgeon County, Alta., at approximately 10 p.m. A search has been conducted in that area; however, he has not been located.

Gavin is described as:

6’2″ /180 lbs

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Gavin was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and black converse sneakers.

Police wish to locate Gavin to speak with him and verify his well-being.

Morinville RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to Gavin’s whereabouts. Please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.