New legislation would see Albertans paid for time off to get vaccine

by Stephen Dafoe

The Government of Alberta says it intends to amend the Employment Standards Code to make sure working Albertans get up to three hours of paid, job-protected leave to get the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing employees to take the needed time from work without fear of penalty, reprisal or loss of pay.

“By providing choice without consequence, we continue to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Albertans,” said Jason Copping, Minister of Labour and Immigration in a release Wednesday. “Nobody should have to choose between getting vaccinated and putting food on the table and with this legislation, nobody will have to.”

If passed, the amendment will take effect on the day the Bill receives its first reading and will apply to all employees regardless of job status or time on the job.

The announcement by the province follows a day after Alberta’s NDP Opposition expressed their hope to collaborate with the UCP to fast-track by the end of this week special leave that would allow Alberta workers 3-hours of paid leave to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“No one wants to log on to book their appointment just to find the only spots left are ones they simply can’t miss work for. These variants won’t wait for a vacation day,” Notley said Tuesday.