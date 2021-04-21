Sturgeon County resident wins $1 million

Stephanie Bourque needed some time to catch her breath after scanning her LOTTO MAX ticket and discovering she won $1 million on the April 14, 2020 draw. The Sturgeon County resident claimed her prize almost a year later.

Bourque purchased her ticket the day of the draw at Valley Shell, located at 390 St Albert Trail in St Albert. She returned to the store a few days later and checked her ticket.

“I scanned my ticket in-store,” she said. “I thought I won $1,000, but the cashier told me it was a lot more than that!”

“Afterward, I felt like I couldn’t breathe,” she continued. “It was a crazy experience.”

Bourque said she has a couple ideas for her winnings.

“I’m going to buy myself a new car,” she said. “I’m also going to share the winnings with my son.”

The winner said she is also hoping to take a trip to visit her son in the United States when it’s safe to travel internationally.

Bourque won her million-dollar prize on the April 14, 2020 MAXMILLIONS draw. Her winning numbers were 5, 9, 22, 23, 24, 29 and 36.