Fort Saskatchewan RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing female

Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. – Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 32-year-old Amber Lee Carpenter. Amber was reported missing to police on April 22, 2021 and may be in the Fort Saskatchewan, St. Albert or Edmonton area. There is a general concern for her safety and well-being.

Amber is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 5’1” tall
  • 149 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

If you have been in contact with Amber, or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

