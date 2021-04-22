Fort Saskatchewan RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing female

Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. – Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 32-year-old Amber Lee Carpenter. Amber was reported missing to police on April 22, 2021 and may be in the Fort Saskatchewan, St. Albert or Edmonton area. There is a general concern for her safety and well-being.
Amber is described as:
- Caucasian
- 5’1” tall
- 149 lbs
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
If you have been in contact with Amber, or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
