Fort Saskatchewan RCMP seek public assistance to locate missing female

Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. – Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 32-year-old Amber Lee Carpenter. Amber was reported missing to police on April 22, 2021 and may be in the Fort Saskatchewan, St. Albert or Edmonton area. There is a general concern for her safety and well-being.

Amber is described as:

Caucasian

5’1” tall

149 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have been in contact with Amber, or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.