Sturgeon County man located deceased

Morinville RCMP alerted local media Thursday that 18-year-old Gavin Howes, who was reported missing Apr. 21, has been located deceased. The RCMP extended their condolences to the family of Gavin.

Earlier Thursday morning, the RCMP issued a release indicating Morinville RCMP no longer required the public’s assistance in locating Gavin Howes.

Constable Chantelle Kelly told Morinville Online that there is no criminal investigation involved.

Original Release

Morinville RCMP seek assistance in locating missing male

Morinville, Alta. – Morinville RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Gavin Howes.

Gavin was last seen on April 20, 2021, at his residence in Sturgeon County, Alta., at approximately 10 p.m. A search has been conducted in that area; however, he has not been located.

Gavin is described as:

6’2″ /180 lbs

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Gavin was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and black converse sneakers.

Police wish to locate Gavin to speak with him and verify his well-being.

Morinville RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to Gavin’s whereabouts. Please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.