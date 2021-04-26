What’s Cooking?: Weeknight dinners are a breeze with creamy avocado pesto pasta

(NC) Is everyone at your house tired of plain old pasta? This recipe will definitely turn things around. It’s quick and easy to prepare, and the creamy avocado pesto has the perfect balance of rich, tangy and aromatic flavours.

Healthy and versatile, it can be served as a stand-alone vegetarian dish or as an accompaniment to your favourite meat or poultry. And it’ll be on your table in no time. Creamy Avocado Pesto Pasta

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6 Ingredients: 450 g (1 lb) spaghetti, cooked al dente

2 avocados from Mexico, halved, peeled and pitted

250 mL (1 cup) basil leaves

1 garlic clove, minced

125 mL (½ cup) walnuts, toasted

250 g (1 cup) grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

170 mL (11 tbsp) olive oil, divided

450 g (1 lb) sliced mushrooms

2 shallots, minced

Salt and pepper

Water Directions: Using a food processor or blender, purée avocados with basil, garlic, walnuts, 250 mL Parmesan, lemon juice and zest, and 125 mL olive oil. Add water if necessary. Season with salt and pepper. In a sautéing pan, heat 45 mL oil and sauté mushrooms with shallots until golden brown. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Mix spaghettis with creamy avocado pesto and garnish with sautéed mushrooms and grated Parmesan.