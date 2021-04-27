It’s YOUR Business: Crazy Diamond Crystals

In this video segment of It’s YOUR Business, Morinville Online’s Theron Hogg sat down with Byron Proulx, owner of Crazy Diamond Crystals, a relatively new home-based business in Morinville.

Proulx says he has always held an affinity for nature, but rockhounding and learning about crystals, minerals, semi-precious stones, and fossils have always had a special place in his heart. He was one of those kids that brought home a bucket of rocks on his travels.

Proulx was formerly in the oil and gas business and after the passing of a friend in 2020, made the decision that life is too short. So he took the plunge to turn a life-long hobby into a full-time business.

Their website is https://www.crazydiamondcrystals.com/ and they have a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CrazyDiamondCrystals.