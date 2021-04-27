Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Above: The Morinville Fire Department was called to the area of 100 Street and 100 Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday night for a report of smoke. On arrival, crews determined it was a false alarm.

Local photographer Mick Mahon Jr. sent his morning’s find, a Great Blue Heron. Shot with a Canon 6Dm2 + Sigma 150-500mm in Edmonton Alberta.

A little lunch for this seagull over at Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Thursday was a special day at the Morinville RCMP Detachment and an important step toward reconciliation. The Detachment held a ceremony to launch the Eagle Feather Protocol. Full story here.

Courtney Davis sent us this shot of Thursday night’s sunset.

Sunday night’s moon was bright in the clear sky – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Michael Bachand sent us this photo of Saturday night’s moon.

It was a cold week but this Robin still believes it’s spring. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us these two shots of tundra swans.