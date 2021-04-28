Morinville Farmers’ Market starts this weekend

by Stephen Dafoe

On Saturday, you’ll be singing “Hurray, hurray, it’s the first of May,” and the Morinville Farmers’ Market will start the next day.

Returning for its second expanded year on May 2, the Morinville Farmers’ Market will once again occupy a closed 104 Street as well as the Rendez-Vous Centre parking lot.

Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Manager Roberta Pawluk said the outdoor market would start its initial Sunday run with 32 vendors, including a St. Albert distillery.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Pawluk said of this year’s market. “Last year did us a world of good and changed everything. It was a completely different feel. The atmosphere is very happy. You come down; you are always greeted, the vendors are excited to see everyone.”

Pawluk said a big part of the happy atmosphere is Morinville Farmers’ Market Manager Christine Mercier personality.

“She’s an outgoing person. She friendly, she’s kind. And she’s always there to help and answer questions,” Pawluk said. “She’s a humongous asset. It makes a big difference, and it’s very visible.”

The market will operate as it did last year, with traffic flowing one way due to COVID-19 restrictions. Although masks are not mandatory, as it is an outdoor market, Pawluk said they are encouraged.

The Morinville Farmers’ Market runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday throughout the summer and into the early fall.