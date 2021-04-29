Letter: 40 year resident would not recommend Morinville due to costs

As a 40 plus year taxpayer in Morinville, I have 2 questions or suggestions.

Let’s say over these years I have given the town approximately $80,000 in taxes. Then of course let’s not forget the Municipal Franchise fee on my gas and electricity bills ($16.50 and $13.96) Electrical access fee. That’s an additional $184 per year!

My Town of Morinville utility bill is $111.74 last month of which my water consumption was $13.70, my sanitary consumption was $6.80. = $20.50.

Roseridge Landfill $11.19 which I have probably used 7-8 times in all these years.

The Town has raised taxes when most communities have not!

Yes, only 1%, however, after reading the paper [Free Press] today could be $83.98. Yes, I agree, an ulterior issue.

So I am not about to try and figure out all the money I have given over the past 40 years.

BUT when I have asked many times for – 1… free compost, 2… free pickup day like Legal, St Albert, I Cannot receive an answer.

I love Morinville, but if anyone asked me about moving here, I, unfortunately, would say -no😰

Jean Wichowski