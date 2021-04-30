What’s Cooking: Healthy brownies your kids can’t get enough of

(NC) A great way to get your children to eat better is by sneaking nutritious foods into classic favourites. For example, avocados are high in good fats and have a creamy, velvety texture that makes them the perfect ingredient to take your baked goods to the next level.

Avocados can replace butter, eggs and — in this recipe — shortening. As delicious as it is original, kids and adults alike will love the softness that the avocados bring to this chocolate cake, as well as the delightful crunch of the pistachios. Avocado and Pistachio Brownies

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 12 Brownie Ingredients: 125 mL (½ cup) melted butter

310 mL (1 ¼ cup) sugar

125 mL (½ cup) cocoa powder

2 eggs

1 avocado from Mexico, puréed

5 mL (1 tsp) vanilla extract

125 mL (½ cup) all-purpose flour

125 mL (½ cup) toasted and crushed pistachios (for garnish)

Sea salt, to taste (for garnish) Chocolate icing : 1 avocado, puréed

250 mL (1 cup) icing sugar

180 mL (3/4 cup) cocoa powder

5 mL (1 tsp) vanilla extract

15 mL (1 tbsp) boiling water Directions: Preheat oven to 170 °C (325 °F). Butter and line an 8-inch square pan. Mix sugar, cocoa powder and melted butter in a bowl until smooth. Add remaining brownie ingredients. Pour mixture into pan and bake for about 25 minutes. Set aside. For the icing, mix puréed avocado with icing sugar, cocoa powder and vanilla extract in a bowl. Add boiling water and mix until smooth. Ice brownies and garnish with pistachios and sea salt.