Homeland Housing building new office at former school location

by Stephen Dafoe

Homeland Housing will be moving into the building that was formerly known as the Yellow School.

At its regular meeting, Town Council approved a development permit for a change of use and major renovation of the existing building at 10021 101 Avenue.

The regional seniors’ housing agency will move in following the renovation by Krawford Construction Company Ltd.

Development Planner Tyler McNabb stated that the development meets the policies and requirements of the Coeur de Morinville Area Structure Plan and the Land Use Bylaw.

It was recommended that a landscape plan be required for the development and that the developer be obliged to provide 11 parking spaces, including one barrier-free space and two bike parking spaces.

Concept drawings of the project produced by Berry Architecture + Associates of Red Deer show the building with a white exterior and dark trim, accented with brick and stone.

“I’m just really happy that something is going to be done with that building,” said Councillor Sarah Hall, after moving approval of the development permit. “I know it has a long history here in Morinville.”

“Looking at the proposed diagram…it looks good,” said Councillor Stephen Dafoe. “I think it will continue to look similar to the building that does have some historical significance for many people who went to school in this community.

“But most importantly we secure Homeland Housing having their offices in our town. I know they have recently expanded to cover other areas and to keep this important organization right here is excellent.”

Noted Councillor Scott Richardson, “I love seeing old buildings being repurposed. And being that I went to school there it’s nice every time I drive with my kids I say ‘Hey, here’s where I went to school when I was a kid.’”

Formed by the amalgamation of the Sturgeon and Westlock foundations in 2017, Homeland Housing manages seniors housing facilities and offers four different living options: independent living, supportive living, supportive housing, and

affordable housing.

The Homeland Housing region includes the City of St. Albert, Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124, Sturgeon County, Town of Bon Accord, Town of Gibbons, Town of Legal, Town of Morinville, Town of Redwater, Town of Westlock, Village of Clyde and Westlock County.