St. Albert RCMP investigate stolen truck, flat deck & skid steer

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

Between 8:30 p.m. on May 2, 2021 and 6:30 a.m. on May 3, 2021 a white Ford F650 with a black ABU Flat Deck Utility Trailer attached was stolen from Vandelor Road where it was parked. The white truck had “Earth Concrete” written on both front doors and the flat deck trailer had a brown Job Box, a Slip Tank, and a CAT Skid Steer & Roller on it (photo attached). Total loss over $400,000.

St. Albert RCMP are asking the public for assistance in identifying the culprit(s) involved in this theft.

St. Albert RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to the RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.