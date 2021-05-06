St. Albert RCMP Assist St. Albert Fire Services with Structure Fire at Citadel Mews

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On May 6, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m. St. Albert RCMP received a call to assist St. Albert Fire Services with a structure fire at the Citadel Mews. Members responded and assisted with evacuating residents and blocking off roadways.

Buses & Handy Buses from St. Albert and Edmonton assisted with transporting residents to the muster point in the Costco parking lot. St. Albert Alliance Church opened up its doors to the displaced residents until alternate arrangements can be made.

St. Albert RCMP will continue to assist St. Albert Fire Services and the residents of Citadel Mews where they are needed. Police are asking the general public to stay away from the area so crews can continue to work.