Careers: Class 1 Drivers, Equipment Operators & Labourers WANTED

Full-time seasonal position, Morinville, Ab

ACP Applied Products is an Alberta-based company specializing in pavement preservation & rehabilitation, geomembrane applications and roadside device installation.

We are currently looking for reliable individuals to fill multiple positions including; Class 1 Drivers, Equipment Operators & Labourers to help contribute to the safe completion of various projects. Start work immediately.

Requirements:

• Must own a reliable transportation

• Ability to do physically demanding work in outdoor conditions

• Be willing to work out of town, hotels and per diems provided

• Able to work nights and weekends when necessary

• Able to work overtime hours

ACP Applied Products offers competitive salary and benefits packages, along with in-house training and career advancement opportunities. Must be able to meet all safety requirements including pre-employment drug/alcohol testing.

Please submit your resumes immediately to our HR department by: www.crbi.com

Scott Thomas (Milling Manager): scott.thomas@acpapplied.com

Tanya Kessler (Project Coordinator): tanya.kessler@acpapplied.com

We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those applicants selected for interviews will be contacted.