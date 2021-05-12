Careers: Class 1 Drivers, Equipment Operators & Labourers WANTED

Full-time seasonal position, Morinville, Ab
ACP Applied Products is an Alberta-based company specializing in pavement preservation & rehabilitation, geomembrane applications and roadside device installation.
We are currently looking for reliable individuals to fill multiple positions including; Class 1 Drivers, Equipment Operators & Labourers to help contribute to the safe completion of various projects. Start work immediately.
Requirements:
• Must own a reliable transportation
• Ability to do physically demanding work in outdoor conditions
• Be willing to work out of town, hotels and per diems provided
• Able to work nights and weekends when necessary
• Able to work overtime hours
ACP Applied Products offers competitive salary and benefits packages, along with in-house training and career advancement opportunities. Must be able to meet all safety requirements including pre-employment drug/alcohol testing.
Please submit your resumes immediately to our HR department by: www.crbi.com
Scott Thomas (Milling Manager): scott.thomas@acpapplied.com
Tanya Kessler (Project Coordinator): tanya.kessler@acpapplied.com
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those applicants selected for interviews will be contacted.
