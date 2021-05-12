Letter: 2021 Minor Baseball Season Cancelled

As you may be aware, the GOA has implemented new COVID restrictions and those restrictions would prohibit youth sports until the earliest of May 25th 2021. The board had discussed and concluded it would be reasonable and attainable to postpone the season, resuming May 25th 2021.

Yesterday I received an email from the Town of Morinville declaring that all diamond bookings will be cancelled until the earliest June 15th, 2021. With this 5 week delay, the board feels it has no other option but to cancel the 2021 season.

The board did not take this decision lightly but we feel it’s not fair or reasonable to ask parents, kids and coaches to play into August.

Over the next few weeks the board will discuss refunds and the amount to be refunded. Please have patience with us as this was very unexpected and we have not planned for this.

The board will discuss the potential of a development camp in July or August if diamonds and resources are available.

Again sorry for the frustration and disappointment this has caused, we were just as excited to have a season.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact us.

Click The Ad Below To donate Online



Stay safe,

Scott Richardson

MMB President