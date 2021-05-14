Morinville Council Briefs

by Colin Smith

Community grants, construction debris, fishing, volunteer appreciation, and a fire services agreement were among the topics at the May 11 Council meeting.

Community Grants

Morinville Town Council approved the Community Grant Policy at its May 11 regular meeting. This year $10,000 has been allotted to provide grants through the policy to not-for-profit community groups, teams, organizations, associations, volunteer-based groups and residents of Morinville for community development initiatives. There will be four intake sessions for grant applications year. Further information about Community Grants is available on the Town of Morinville website: https://www.morinville.ca/en/things-to-do/grants-and-incentives.aspx#Application-deadlines.

Construction debris

A Morinville letter-writer concerned about construction debris on the road got a quick response from Town staff. When the letter was brought up in Council, Senior Manager Brad White stated the correspondent was contacted the day the letter was received and informed that developers would be reminded that sites need to be maintained properly during construction season, and also that the specific area would be visited. White said the resident seemed satisfied with the response.

Fishing

The Town of Morinville is contributing $2,500 this year toward the Alberta Conservation Association’s fish stocking project at Heritage Lake and the Morinville Fish & Game Pond. The Town will also provide an equal amount in each of the next two years. Councillor Stephen Dafoe noted that with the Cardiff Park Pond also being stocked, there are lots of opportunities for fishing.

Volunteer appreciation

Councillor Scott Richardson is looking at celebrating the volunteers of this community. Richardson moved that Council direct the Administration to prepare a report on the costs and logistics involved in a Morinville volunteer appreciation night, providing awards for different categories, with the event to take place during the 2022 Volunteer Week, April 24 to 30.

Closed session

The 2021-2025 Draft Fire Services Agreement, the Commercial Property Tax Recovery Update, and the CAO Annual Performance Evaluation were discussed in a closed session at the meeting. This was in accordance with Section 197(2) of the Municipal Government Act and Division 2 of Part 1 of the Freedom of Information and Privacy Act.