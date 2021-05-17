Redwater man charged with first-degree murder

submitted by Redwater RCMP

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit’s investigation into the May 8, 2021, death of Anna Ermakova (49) of Redwater has resulted in an arrest and charge.

On May 13, 2021, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes arrested Robertas Kalkius (46) of Redwater and charged him with First-degree murder.

Following a judicial hearing, Kalkius remains in custody in hospital and is scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on May 17, 2021.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information can be provided.

Original Story Below

Redwater, Alta. – On May 8, 2021 at about 9:46 p.m. the Redwater RCMP with the assistance of Morinville RCMP and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a firearms complaint on a rural property in Redwater, Alberta.

Upon arriving on scene, RCMP located a deceased female and a severely injured male who was transported via ambulance to a hospital where he remains.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit has attended and is taking carriage of the investigation.

It is very early in the investigation however, there is no concern for safety to the public as this is an isolated incident.