Alberta RCMP focused on impaired drivers over long weekend

by Stephen Dafoe

Alberta RCMP are expecting current public health restrictions to result in less traffic on Alberta’s roadways over the Victoria Day long weekend. However, it will not slow them down in looking for impaired drivers over the weekend.

National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day is Saturday, May 22, part of Canada Road Safety Week (CRSW), and police will be out all weekend looking for impaired drivers.

In addition to enforcing “sober driving” over the long weekend, the Alberta RCMP says they will share traffic tips throughout the week in support of CRSW.

“In 2020, approximately 20 per cent of all fatal motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions involved impaired driving. Last year, Alberta RCMP charged 40 motorists with impairment over the Victoria Day Long weekend alone,” said Inspector Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “We want to ensure that everyone, wherever they may be travelling over the long weekend, does so safely.”

RCMP’s weekend enforcement will be in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies across the province during CRSW and the holiday long weekend.

