Heritage Place Lodge looking for help for their Puppy Parade

by Stephen Dafoe

With Seniors’ Week coming up June 7 to 13, Heritage Place Lodge is looking to put some extra smiles on seniors’ faces with a Puppy Parade. The Puppy Parade takes place Monday, June 7th at 1:30 p.m.

Courtney Farmer, Heritage Place Lodge’s Activity Coordinator said people can bring their dog or puppy (or other animals) for a walk around the lodge on the sidewalk and around the back of the building.

“Throughout covid, seeing and visiting with animals has been one of the things that the residents have not been able to do, due to the covid restrictions,” Farmer explained. “We have so many animal lovers whose faces brighten up as soon as they see an animal. I would love to bring that back for them.”

Farmer said the seniors will most likely be outside sitting on chairs, so participants are asked to keep their six feet distance from everyone. Participants are also encouraged to wear masks if they can.

Organizers are asking that pet owners keep their dogs on a leash at all times and only bring well-mannered puppies or dogs to avoid potential fights.

For more information, contact Courtney Farmer at 780-939-3212 ext.1 or email me at cfarmer@homelandhousing.ca.