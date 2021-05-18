Province adds interactive vaccine map to COVID-19 dashboard

Albertans curious about vaccine uptake in their area can take a daily look to see the status as they do with COVID-19 cases and recoveries. The new online map breaks down vaccine coverage by local geographic area; however, in the case of Sturgeon County the map currently only breaks down the data by Sturgeon County West (including Morinville) and Sturgeon County East.

“This map is a helpful tool for Albertans, and reflects our government’s commitment to transparency,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a media release Monday. “Since the start of this pandemic, Alberta has consistently provided more online information to Albertans than any other jurisdiction because we know that being informed helps us all to be part of the solution.”

The province says Alberta is the only province openly reporting metrics, including regional R values, comorbidities and healthcare worker cases. To date, 2.2 million Albertans have received the first dose.

In Sturgeon West, figures released May 17 indicate 41.4 per cent of the population have received a first dose, and 5.9% have been fully immunized. Those numbers are similar for Sturgeon County East, where 414 per cent have had a first shot and 5.1 per cent are fully immunized.

The province has shifted its message in recent weeks to focus on vaccines and encouraging Albertans to book appointments for them.

The Premier announced Monday in a media conference that opening plans would be announced later in the week and that those metrics would be tied to both hospitalizations and vaccine uptake.