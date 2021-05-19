Alberta Blue Cross launches MoreGoodDays program to support youth mental health 

by Stephen Dafoe

With students potentially returning to classroom learning soon after another three weeks of online learning, Alberta Blue Cross reminds parents to keep their children’s mental health top of mind.

“COVID-19 has taken a toll on our collective mental health with the increased stress and anxiety that have accompanied the pandemic,” said Brian Geislinger, Alberta Blue Cross Corporate Relations, vice-president. “And it has had a real impact on our kids who often lack the coping mechanisms to understand what they are feeling and why.”

Alberta Blue Cross has partnered with the Mental Health Foundation and Kickstand, the Alberta Integrated Youth Services Initiative, in launching MoreGoodDays.

MoreGoodDays provides daily inspirational text messages of advice, and support to student’s phones.

The program is similar to the province’s Text4Hope program launched at the start of the pandemic but tailored to be youth-friendly. Alberta Blue Cross says 26 young Albertans vetted the messages.

“Young people have been significantly impacted during the pandemic by the loss of socialization, routine and extracurricular activities, but reaching out for support can be challenging,” Geislinger said. “Even if your child doesn’t appear to be struggling because of the pandemic, if they have a cell phone you may want to consider connecting them with MoreGoodDays.”

There is no cost for the program. To start receiving the daily text messages, text MoreGoodDays to 393939. For more information, visit mykickstand.ca.