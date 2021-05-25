One arrested after St. Albert RCMP execute search warrant west of St. Albert

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

In March 2021, the St. Albert Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) began a weapon trafficking investigation into a suspect that resided just west of St Albert in Sturgeon County. The investigation led investigators to believe a female at the residence was participating in purchasing firearms with a valid possession and accusation licence (PAL) and was then transferring the firearms to known criminals. This is commonly referred to as a “Straw Buyer.” The investigation also revealed that several prolific and violent offenders were on court-ordered conditions to reside at the residence in question with the suspected female involved in the firearm trafficking.

On May 19, 2021, St. Albert CRU executed warrants obtained at the residence west of the city. Due to the police history of the occupants of the residence and the believed presence of firearms, K Division North Emergency Response Team (ERT) assisted with the execution of the warrants along with St. Albert General Investigative Section (GIS), St. Albert Drug Unit, St. Albert Traffic Unit and Morinville RCMP.

The search of the residence located the following items, which were seized:

a loaded 9 mm pistol with the serial number removed

a loaded 22 calibre rifle

an unloaded 12 gauge shotgun

a taser disguised as a flashlight

a collapsible baton

brass knuckles

3 cans of bear spray

methamphetamine

cocaine

Carley Rae Strayski (36) of Sturgeon County was arrested and charged with the following:

Weapon Trafficking

Careless Storage of Firearms

Tampering with Serial Number on a Firearm

Possession of Prohibited Weapons

Possession of Stolen Property under $ 5000.00

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Carley Staryski was held for a Judicial Interim Hearing and was released by a Justice of the Peace. Her next court date is June 24, 2021, in Morinville Provincial Court.