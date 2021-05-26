Morinville RCMP Investigating Indecent Exposure Incident in the Sturgeon County Area

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP are currently investigating an Indecent Exposure Incident that occurred in the Riverlot 56 Natural Area in Sturgeon County.

On May 13, 2021 at 12:14 p.m. two female youth reported to Police that they had observed an unknown male in the trees while walking on the trail, on the northwest side of Sturgeon Road. The youth said they initially believed the male was urinating in the woods but soon realized he was masturbating. The youth continued along the trail and shortly thereafter the same male was observed in the trees again, and again he was masturbating. The youth fled and approached two adult females who escorted the youth from the area.

The male is described as being:

Mid-40s

Dark skinned

Dark brown or black hair

Heavyset

Wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans

The male was later observed walking away from the area heading southeast.

Despite extensive patrols in the area by Police the male was not located.

Morinville RCMP would like to thank the women who assisted the youth during this stressful incident and ensured they were safely escorted out of the wooded area.

If you have information about this incident or the identity of the suspect or any possible vehicle he may have been driving please contact the Morinville RCMP.

If you would like to report similar incidents or any other illegal activity, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com/ ) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.