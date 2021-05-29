Morinville RCMP say they caught two prolific offenders in the act

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On May 27, 2021 at approximately 4:45 a.m., members of the Morinville R.C.M.P responded to a complaint of a possible Break and Enter in progress at the Pro North Industrial park in Sturgeon County, Alberta

Officers immediately attended the area where they located one male fleeing on foot. Officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the male. With the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Service, officers were able to locate a second male hiding in the area.

Klinton Bidlock (37) was charged with the following:

Break and Enter with intent

Possession of Break and Enter Tools

Mischief under $500

Bidlock was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Edmonton.

Following a judicial Interim Release hearing, Bidlock was remanded into custody with a hearing in St. Albert Court on May 31, 2021

Daniel Mcdonald (30) was charged with the following

Break and enter with intent x2

Possession of Break and Enter Tools

Mischief under $5000

Following a Judicial Interim Release hearing, Mcdonald was remanded into custody with a hearing in St. Albert Court on May 31, 2021

