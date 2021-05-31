Fort Saskatchewan RCMP arrest male for multiple rural crimes throughout Alberta

Submitted by Fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On May 28, 2021, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a complaint where several residents of Lamont County were witness to a theft of fuel from a rural property.

The residents were able to contact RCMP and provide detailed information regarding the suspect vehicle that was still presently in the area.

With the assistance of Fort Saskatchewan RCMP members, members of the Traffic Crime Reduction unit and Police Dog Services the vehicle was stopped and a 44-year-old male was subsequently arrested without incident.

The male was learned to be Jason EWASIUK of Edmonton Alberta. It was determined through investigation that EWASIUK was operating a stolen vehicle at the time.

This vehicle had been stolen out of the Lloydminster, and subsequently was displaying a stolen licence plate that had been obtained from a resident of Olds Alberta.

Further investigation and collaboration with the Morinville RCMP determined that EWASIUK had been involved in similar offences in their jurisdiction earlier this date, which also led to several further Criminal Code and Traffic Safety Act Offences.

In total between jurisdictions, EWASIUK was charged for 25 different offences which include:

Flight from peace Officer x 2

Operation of a motor vehicle while Prohibited x 4

Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle x 2

Multiple charges of theft and possession of Stolen Property both over and under 5000 dollars

Possession of a controlled substance

Multiple Traffic Safety Act Offences

EWASIUK has been remanded into custody and will make his next court appearance on June 3, 2021 in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court.

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP along with multiple other RCMP jurisdictions continue to make dedicated efforts to reduce rural crime in our communities. In this instance specifically, the residents of our rural community were quick to request the assistance of police and were able to provide specific details which resulted in several crimes coming to a positive resolution. We always encourage members of the community to report occurrences that seem questionable in nature. The ultimate goal is to work together to reduce crimes from occurring in our communities and the public from becoming victimized by crime.