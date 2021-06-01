Letter: Open letter to mayor re recent comments on tax bylaw

Mayor Turner, during the debate on the Property Tax Bylaw you stated: “That at the end of the day income and relief for residents comes from the Federal and Provincial Government. We have to be careful about going down the slippery slope of income support for residents. At this point of time, it is the role of the Federal and Provincial Governments. We can’t fund that with property taxes.”

I am extremely offended and angry by this statement! How can you even compare a property tax freeze with income support for residents? That is insulting and disrespectful to the entire community. It sounds like you were equating the reduction of resident and business taxes to CERB or welfare. Again, this is offensive and disrespectful.

I wonder how the other Municipalities managed to hold their property tax to 0% and do they consider it to be income support for their residents? I don’t think so. I believe they saw how their residents were hurting and listened to them and somehow managed to hold property taxes to 0%.

At the end of the day, your comments were thoughtless and careless with no thought being placed into how abrasive the comments would be to the people you are supposed to represent.

Linda Lyons – Morinville