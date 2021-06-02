Two arrested in St. Albert after Drug Warrant

submitted by St. Albert RCMP
St. Albert RCMP Drug Unit (SADU), with the assistance of St. Albert General Investigation Section (GIS) and St. Albert Traffic Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Mission Avenue after a month-long drug trafficking investigation.
The search of the residence located the following items, which were seized:
- A loaded .22 calibre long rifle
- 20 gauge sawn-off shotgun
- A box of ammunition
- A loaded black BB handgun
- Functioning scale
- Organized packaging materials with varying-sized bags and labelled stickers.
- $3160.00 in Canadian Currency
- Bill counter
- 678 psilocybin capsules
- 212g dried psilocybin (cap and stem)
- 236.61g dried cannabis
- 180.93g cannabis concentrates
- 9508 mg cannabis edibles
Colton Myers (18) and a female youth (15), both of St. Albert, were arrested & charged with the following:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (x2)
- Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling It (x3)
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing the Serial Number has been Altered, Defaced or Removed
- Store Prohibited/Restricted Firearm in Carless Manor (x2)
- Possession (or carry) of Weapon or Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose to the Public
- Possession of Firearm Without a Licence (x2)
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited/Restricted Firearm
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 (Canadian Currency)
The female youth was released from custody and scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on July 6, 2021.
Colton Myers was held for a Judicial Interim Release Hearing and was released by a Justice of the Peace. He is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on June 21, 2021.
